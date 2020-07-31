Tamil Nadu adds 5,881 Covid-19 cases in a day, 1,013 from Chennai alone

added 5,881 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 1,013 are from Chennai. Number of people discharged stood at 5,778, according to the State Health Department.

The Department said 58,350 persons were tested, 5,778 patients discharged and 97 deaths were reported.

Kancheepuram reported 485 cases, while the districts of Chengalpet, Ranipet, Thiruvallur and Virudhunagar have reported over 300 cases. Rest of the new cases were spread across the State.

The total number of cases now stands 245,859 in the State, while 183,956 have been discharged so far and 3,935 have succumbed to the virus.