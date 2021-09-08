Tamil Nadu, Denmark plan energy island producing 4-10 Gw in Gulf of Mannar

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020 highlights: Belgium in pre-quarters, beats Denmark in a thriller
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
Euro 2020: England beat Denmark 2-1 to set up final clash against Italy
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
-
With Tamil Nadu looking to expand its footprint in green energy, the state is likely to see a $5-10 billion renewable sector investment with participation from Denmark. This included an energy island in the Gulf of Mannar that may produce 4-10 gigawatt of electricity.
A delegation of experts from Denmark, led by energy minister Dan Jorgensen, met chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday in this regard. If it materialises, the project will be the first offshore floating wind park in India. Gulf of Mannar lies between the west coast of Sri Lanka and the south eastern tip of India in the Coromandel Coast.
This comes days after the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) announced plans to come up with 20,000 mega watt (Mw) of solar power projects with adequate battery storage, 3,000 Mw of pumped storage hydro electric project, and 2,000 Mw of gas-based power units in the next ten years. These projects were expected to see a loan to the tune of around Rs 1.32 trillion.
The Denmark delegation included Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi and Asser Rasmussen Berling, Head of the energy department, representatives from 18 Danish companies, representatives from the ministry and industry chambers. In March 2021, Svane had visited Chennai and held discussions with N Muruganandam, Principal
Secretary Industries and other state officials. “Important discussion points included creation of a Centre of excellence for offshore wind energy in Chennai, envisioning an Energy Island – an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Mannar and immediate action plan for climate change by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” said a government official.
Some of the top Danish companies in Tamil Nadu are: Vestas, Cubic, Maersk, Grundfos, FLSmidth and Danfoss. Danish Investments’ value in Tamil Nadu between January 2003 and January 2021 is estimated at $751.72 million. Firms that have marked their presence in other parts of India include Novo-Nordisk, AP Moller Maersk and Ramboll. In the past decade Denmark has invested over $1 billion in India. A total of 200 Danish firms are operating here. Indian companies with a presence in Denmark include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Technologies, ITC Infotech and L&T Infotech.
In a visit by external affairs minister S Jaishankar to Copenhagen, one of the key points of discussion was green strategic tie-ups and health. This was the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Denmark in 20 years. Jaishankar had also met the chief executive officers of five Danish companies – Grundfos, Vestas, Maersk, Haldor, Topsoe and CIP.
The UK government also announced recently that it will invest some $1.2 billion in India’s renewable space through public and private participation. India has drawn up a huge plan of coming up with 450 Gw of renewable energy by 2030. Several industry majors like Reliance Industries and Adani have lined up their expansion plans focussing on green energy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU