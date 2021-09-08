Tamil Nadu, Denmark plan energy island producing 4-10 Gw in Gulf of Mannar

With looking to expand its footprint in green energy, the state is likely to see a $5-10 billion renewable sector investment with participation from Denmark. This included an energy island in the Gulf of Mannar that may produce 4-10 gigawatt of electricity.

A delegation of experts from Denmark, led by energy minister Dan Jorgensen, met chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday in this regard. If it materialises, the project will be the first offshore floating wind park in India. Gulf of Mannar lies between the west coast of Sri Lanka and the south eastern tip of India in the Coromandel Coast.

This comes days after the Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) announced plans to come up with 20,000 mega watt (Mw) of solar power projects with adequate battery storage, 3,000 Mw of pumped storage hydro electric project, and 2,000 Mw of gas-based power units in the next ten years. These projects were expected to see a loan to the tune of around Rs 1.32 trillion.

The Denmark delegation included Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi and Asser Rasmussen Berling, Head of the energy department, representatives from 18 Danish companies, representatives from the ministry and industry chambers. In March 2021, Svane had visited Chennai and held discussions with N Muruganandam, Principal

Secretary Industries and other state officials. “Important discussion points included creation of a Centre of excellence for offshore wind energy in Chennai, envisioning an Energy Island – an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Mannar and immediate action plan for climate change by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” said a government official.

Some of the top Danish companies in are: Vestas, Cubic, Maersk, Grundfos, FLSmidth and Danfoss. Danish Investments’ value in Tamil Nadu between January 2003 and January 2021 is estimated at $751.72 million. Firms that have marked their presence in other parts of India include Novo-Nordisk, AP Moller Maersk and Ramboll. In the past decade Denmark has invested over $1 billion in India. A total of 200 Danish firms are operating here. Indian companies with a presence in Denmark include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Technologies, ITC Infotech and L&T Infotech.

In a visit by external affairs minister S Jaishankar to Copenhagen, one of the key points of discussion was green strategic tie-ups and health. This was the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Denmark in 20 years. Jaishankar had also met the chief executive officers of five Danish companies – Grundfos, Vestas, Maersk, Haldor, Topsoe and CIP.

The UK government also announced recently that it will invest some $1.2 billion in India’s renewable space through public and private participation. India has drawn up a huge plan of coming up with 450 Gw of by 2030. Several industry majors like Reliance Industries and Adani have lined up their expansion plans focussing on