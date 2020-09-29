Tamil Nadu extends Covid lockdown till Oct 31 with some relaxation

The government today extended the Covid-19 t0 October 31, albeit with some more relaxations. Section 144 will continue to be in force.

From October 1, hotels, tea shops can remain open between 6am and 9pm, takeaways will be allowed till 10am. The State has also decided to allow film shootings with 100 persons. They are to comply with SOP issued.

The State also raises the number of flights that can land at Chennai airport daily to 100 from 50; but the number of flights won't go up in Trichy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem airports.

The following will remain closed: schools, colleges, educational institutions, theatres, swimming pools, entertainment/amusement parks, beaches, zoological parks, museums, and tourist spots. The ban on religious & political gatherings will continue,

The state has put on hold its government order, which permitted students of Class X, XI and XII to attend school on a voluntary basis to clear doubts from teachers. The Chief Minister said this was being done as per advice from health experts committee.