Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till December 31, with certain relaxations

Tamil Nadu today extended the Covid-19 lockdown till December 31, 2020 subject to certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said based on the discussions with the medical and public health experts, district collectors, to prevent coronavirus spread, the Covid-19 lockdown is extended till December 31, 2020 with some relaxations.
He said, barring Covid-19 containment zones the relaxations are applicable along with the existing ones including final year undergraduate courses in all colleges and universities and medical courses (undergraduate and postgraduate) to start from November 11.
For the first year college students, classes for the academic year will commence from February 2020. Swimming pools for training purposes will be allowed to function with standard operating procedures (SOP) to be followed, marina and other beaches will be open for public from December 14, 2020 depending on the spread of coronavirus and subject to following SOP. Exhibition halls will be allowed to function only for business to business purposes after following SOP.
Indoor social, political and religious congregations are allowed subject to 50 per cent seating capacity and not exceeding 200 persons from December 1, to December 31, 2020. Permission from the district collectors and from Greater Chennai Police (for Chennai meetings) are necessary. Permission for outdoor meetings will be decided based on the spread of coronavirus, said the Chief Minister.
The existing system of e-registration for those coming to Tamil Nadu from states other than Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry would continue, he said.
