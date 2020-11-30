Coronavirus LIVE: India adds 39,000 new cases in 24 hrs; tally at 9,432,039

live updates: On Monday, India reported 39,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,432,039. The country's death toll mounted to 137,177. At 1,820,059, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 883,899, Andhra Pradesh 867,683, Tamil Nadu 777,616 and Kerala 599,000. For a second day in a row, the daily infections reported in Delhi were under 5,000, at 4,906 cases, while 6,325 patients recovered from the deadly disease. The number of deaths reported were 68, the lowest in a day since November 5. Delhi's tally has risen to 5,66,648 and the toll has mounted to 9,066.

About 70.97 per cent of the 496 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are accounted for by Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 63,053,098. While 43,531,365 have recovered, 1,464,764 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 13,747,671 cases, and 273,072 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,432,039 cases, Brazil (6,314,740), Russia (2,269,316 ), France (2,218,483).

