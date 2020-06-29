JUST IN
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31 as Covid tally crosses 86,000

Intensified lockdown will continue till July 5 in Chennai, a few other districts, where number of positive cases and deaths are increasing

T E Narasimhan 

On th backdrop of increasing Covid19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government has extended general lock down till July 31.

The state government said intensified lockdown will continue to be in effect till July 5 in Chennai and parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Madurai districts, where number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths are increasing.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu added 3949 new positive cases. Chennai aloned reported over 2,000 cases for the first time to reach 2,167 cases.

The State Health Department said 2,212 patients were discharged, while there were 62 new Covid-19 deaths.

Covid-19 by numbers

Total tally: 86,224

Discharged: 47,749

Deaths: 1,141

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 21:01 IST

