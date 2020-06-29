Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 31 as Covid tally crosses 86,000

On th backdrop of increasing Covid19 cases, Government has extended general lock down till July 31.

The state government said intensified will continue to be in effect till July 5 in Chennai and parts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Madurai districts, where number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths are increasing.

On Monday, added 3949 new positive cases. Chennai aloned reported over 2,000 cases for the first time to reach 2,167 cases.

The State Health Department said 2,212 patients were discharged, while there were 62 new Covid-19 deaths.

Covid-19 by numbers

Total tally: 86,224

Discharged: 47,749

Deaths: 1,141