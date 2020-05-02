JUST IN
Delhi starts opening liquor shops in non-containment zones amid lockdown
Tamil Nadu goes easy on lockdown, allows construction work, SEZ operations

Shops, restaurants, household services given relief too, under certain terms and condiitions

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

A temple being sanitised by health workers in Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown till May 17, while announcing relaxations starting May 4 in places where the pandemic has not spread. Industries and business establishments can start operating subject to certain conditions, May 6 onwards.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami held today.

All restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will continue in containment zones, said the Government.

Other than in containment zones, Chennai has been permitted to resume construction activities like road works. It has also been allowed to open SEZs and export-oriented units (EoUs) within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police. These units can function with 25 per cent of employees, while IT companies can have no more than 10 per cent of their employees reporting to office. These employees will only use company vehicles.

Stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function from 6am to 5pm, while restaurants can only sell parcels between 6am to 9 pm. E-commerce delivery of essentials has been allowed in the existing format.

Standalone and neighbourhood shops such as hardware, cement, construction goods, sanitary ware, electricals, mobile phones, and IT peripherals can function from 11am to 5pm. However, salons and beauty parlours have been kept out of the relaxation.

Other than Chennai, all industrial units will be allowed to function, but with only 50 per cent staff. In places where the population is over 15,000, textiles units will function with only 50 per cent of workers, the release said.

In places other than Chennai, SEZs, EoU, industrial parks and industrial estates can function with 50 per cent workers. The same rule applied to hardware manufacturers.

All units should strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the release said. Industries and business establishments can start operating subject to these conditions May 6 onwards.

A list of activities allowed in Greater Chennai

- Construction activity to be allowed if workers are also staying at the site

- Construction activities of government and public sector; road works

- Units in SEZs, EOUs and other export units, subject to permission of District Collector after compliance with 25 per cent staff rule. Staff must commute to work only in company transport

- IT and ITES companies with 10 per cent staff, who must commute to work only in company transport

- Shops selling essentials, between 6am and 5 pm

- Restaurants, between 6am and 9pm; only carry away service allowed

- All other standalone shops, barring barbers and beauty salons, between 11am and 5pm

- Plumbers, electricians and other independent professionals, home care givers, with the permission of District Collector

A list of activities allowed outside Greater Chennai

- Factories, with 50 per cent staff on premises

- In rural areas with more than 15,000 population, textile units allowed with 50 per cent staff attendance, permission of District Collector

- SEZs, EOUs, industrial townships, industrial estates with 50 per cent worker strength. Textiles units in urban areas barred

- EOUs in urban centres, with 50 per cent staff strength, District Collector's permission

- Electronics hardware manufacturers, with 50 per cent staff strength

- Integrated spinning mills in rural areas, with 50 per cent staff strength

- Leather design units in cities, with 30 per cent staff

- IT and ITES units, with 50 per cent staff strength

- Restaurants, between 6am to 9pm; only parcel services allowed

- All standalone shops, between 9am and 5pm

-Plumbers, electricians and other independent professionals, home care givers can function with the permission of District Collector.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 20:17 IST

