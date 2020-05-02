Tamil Nadu goes easy on lockdown, allows construction work, SEZ operations

The government has extended the lockdown till May 17, while announcing relaxations starting May 4 in places where the pandemic has not spread. Industries and business establishments can start operating subject to certain conditions, May 6 onwards.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami held today.

All restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will continue in containment zones, said the Government.

Other than in containment zones, Chennai has been permitted to resume activities like road works. It has also been allowed to open SEZs and export-oriented units (EoUs) within the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police. These units can function with 25 per cent of employees, while IT companies can have no more than 10 per cent of their employees reporting to office. These employees will only use company vehicles.

Stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function from 6am to 5pm, while restaurants can only sell parcels between 6am to 9 pm. E-commerce delivery of essentials has been allowed in the existing format.

ALSO READ: Tokyo's postponed Olympics unlikely to happen in 2021, virus experts say

Standalone and neighbourhood shops such as hardware, cement, goods, sanitary ware, electricals, mobile phones, and IT peripherals can function from 11am to 5pm. However, salons and beauty parlours have been kept out of the relaxation.

Other than Chennai, all industrial units will be allowed to function, but with only 50 per cent staff. In places where the population is over 15,000, textiles units will function with only 50 per cent of workers, the release said.

In places other than Chennai, SEZs, EoU, industrial parks and industrial estates can function with 50 per cent workers. The same rule applied to hardware manufacturers.

All units should strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the release said. Industries and business establishments can start operating subject to these conditions May 6 onwards.

ALSO READ: Govt allows barbershops, sale of non-essentials in green, orange zones