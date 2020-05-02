JUST IN
Covid-19 hinterland digest: Exodus from Rajasthan; Bhopal struggling
Govt allows barbershops, sale of non-essentials in green, orange zones

The MHA on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17, lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Janpath Market wearing a deserted look during the Covid-19 lockdown in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday clarified that barbershops and salons will be allowed to operate in green and orange zones during the third phase of the lockdown beginning May 4, besides the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms.

The MHA on Friday, while extending the lockdown for two more weeks till May 17, lifted many restrictions in green and orange zones.


There are no restrictions on the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms in green and orange zones, a home ministry spokesperson said, adding that barbershops and salons are also allowed to open in these areas.

The exemptions will be effective from May 4 when the third phase of the lockdown will begin.
First Published: Sat, May 02 2020. 16:21 IST

