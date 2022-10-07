TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads

-
ALSO READ
Industry hails decision to separate gaming from gambling, horse racing
Single-use plastic ban comes into effect: List of banned daily-use items
Punjab to Odisha, single-use plastic ban has little effect in towns
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
Single use plastic ban: Substitutes revving up to seize opportunity
-
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given a nod to the ordinance to regulate online gambling. It was by the end of September that the Tamil Nadu government had cleared an ordinance to ban online gambling.
According to media reports, the governor cleared the ordinance on October 1 and it was published in the Gazette on Friday. The state is likely to pass a bill in this regard to make it a permanent act in the upcoming assembly session starting on October 17.
In June, a committee headed by Justice K Chandru had submitted its report on the effects of online games with stakes on its users. The panel had not only suggested a ban on online games with stakes, but had also batted for a ban on advertisements that encourage people to play such games. It is not clear whether the current ordinance includes the advertisement aspects as well. The report had highlighted that in the past three years at least 17 people lost their lives in the state due to online games with stakes.
A law enacted by the AIADMK government banning online games in February 2021 was struck down by the High Court in August 2021. The Stalin government had approached the Supreme Court with an appeal in this regard in November.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 20:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU