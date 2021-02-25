Tamil Nadu promotes students studying in classes 9,10 and 11 without exams

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami declared all students studying in classes 9,10 and 11 as passed without taking exams.
"Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without exams, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Palaniswami in the state legislative assembly on Thursday.
He also raised the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60.
