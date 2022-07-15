Tamil Nadu records 2,312 new Covid-19 cases,1 death; active infections dip

on Friday added 2,312 new cases, but recoveries eclipsed new infections.

Subsequently, active cases dipped from 17,858 on Thursday to 17,487. One death was reported.

As many as 2,682 persons were cured of the virus on Friday, a government bulletin said.

Total infections till date stood at 35,13,121 while deaths touched 38,029.

Recoveries mounted to 34,57,605, it said.

On Friday, Chennai recorded the maximum of 618 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu (370) and Tiruvallur at 168.

