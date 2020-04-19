Tamil Nadu reports 105 new coronavirus cases, total number at 1,447

has reported a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 patients with 105 persons diagnosed with infection on April 19. Total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,447.

According to the state government, 105 persons were diagnosed with the infection over the past 24 hours taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the state to 1,477.

New cases include three doctors, one police sub-inspector and two journalists.

The government also said 46 Covid-19 patients were discharged across the state on Sunday, taking the total number of discharged persons to 411.

Meanwhile, government has also announced the resumption of property registration activities.





According to the government, only four registrations will be allowed in an hour and social distancing will need to be maintained

The state government also said till Chief Minister K Palaniswami takes a decision on the industries that can resume operations, the existing lockdown restrictions would continue in the state.

The government said that the expert committee set up to recommend what industries/business establishments can restart operations was expected to meet on Sunday and give its report to the chief minister on Monday.

The chief minister will take a decision based on the report from the expert committee.