Threat posed by terrorism needs a unified voice from world community: India
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu reports 128 new Covid cases, no fatalities in past 24 hours

The active cases declined to 1,309 as against 1,395 on Wednesday, a bulletin said

Topics
Coronavirus | Tamil Nadu | Delta variant of coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Tamil Nadu reported 128 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 35,92,454 till date.

There were no fatalities today. The death toll continued to be at 38,048.

The active cases declined to 1,309 as against 1,395 on Wednesday, a bulletin said.

As many as 214 patients were discharged today following treatment, taking the net recoveries to 35,53,097 so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 23:15 IST

