Tamil Nadu reports 6,993 new Covid-19 cases, state's total tally at 220,716

reported 6,993 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 5,723 patients were discharged in the same period.

Of the total new cases, 1,138 cases were from Other districts which continue to see an increase in new cases are Chengalpet and Thiruvallur, where over 400 cases were reported.

Districts of Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar reported over 300 cases, while Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ranipet, Theni, Thiruvannamalai reported over 200 cases.

The state health department said that while 61,342 persons were tested in the last 24 hours, 5723 patients were cured and discharged and 77 patients succumbed to the disease.

The total number of cases in the state now stands at 220,716. Nearly 162,249 patients have been discharged, while 3,571 have died due to the disease.





Meanwhile, the government issued a standard operating procedure for bringing in guest workers from other states to Companies/agencies have to apply to respective district collectors through TN ePass website. According to the government order, after the lockdown, more than 300,000 guest workers have returned to their native places.

Tamil Nadu has taken various steps to revive the industrial and economic activities in the state with certain restrictions and protocols. A number of representations have been received by the government on allowing guest workers by companies/ manpower agencies.

Under the standard operating procedure, all individuals are required to furnish details, including their address, Aadhaar card, mobile number, work place address, details of vehicles, proposed place of quarantine etc. All the individuals are required to be thermally screened. On arrival in Tamil Nadu, all individuals have to be tested using RT-PCR method at the cost of the company/ agencies. If the individual tests positive, he will be sent to a hospital for treatment. Those who test negative are to be sent for 'room quarantine' for 14 days, post which they can be deployed at work sites following hygiene practices.