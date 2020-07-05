Covid-19 Facotoid: Tamil Nadu second state with over 100,000 confirmed cases

The global confirmed case count is at 11.2 million at present, of which 529,870 patients have already succumbed to the infection. Because of rapid growth in cases in Brazil, Russia, and India, the share of the US in the global confirmed cases tally has dropped from 30 per cent last month to 25 per cent at present.

In India, there are now almost 650,000 plus reported cases, of which 235,433 are still active and 18,655 people have died in the country. In a positive trend, the recovery rate of India is now upwards of 60 per cent.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

#1. Tamil Nadu second state to cross 100,000 confirmed cases mark

Tamil Nadu is now the second state after Maharashtra to achieve the unfortunate milestone of crossing 100,000 cases; taking 82 days to reach that mark since it recorded its 1,000th case. While Maharashtra had taken only 66 days to reach 1,000 to 100,000 cases. The cases tally in Maharashtra is already touching 200,000. Tamil Nadu has added around 4,000 news cases daily, on an average, in last seven days.





#2. Telangana has highest infection rate among Indian states

Telangana now has a higher infection rate than Maharashtra, with over 20 per cent of samples have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state. Telangana and Maharashtra are followed by Delhi, with an infection rate of 16 per cent. Other states and UTs which have a higher infection rate than the national average are—Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh.



#3. Australia witnesses sudden surge in new cases

Australia, which had seen muted growth till now, is now witnessing an immense surge in daily new cases. For ten days, daily new cases had been under 100, but skyrocketed to 254 on July 3, almost three times more than the previous day’s rise. The country’s total case count is currently at only 8,362 cases and there have been 104 deaths in Australia till now.



