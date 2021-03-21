Tamil Nadu sees 1,289 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours

-
Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 1,289 new Covid cases. The State Health Department said nine people died in various parts of the state due to Covid.
Of the total new cases, Chennai reported 466, while the neighbouring districts Chengalpattu reported 138 new cases, Kanchipuram 32 and Thiruvallur reported 72.
Coimbatore added 109, while Thanjavur added 73 new cases.
Across the state, 75,035 people were tested through RT-PCR.
Total number of active cases stands at 7,903 in the state. 668 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.
Total number cases in the state stands at 8,66,982, including 8,46,480 recoveries and 12,599 deaths.
