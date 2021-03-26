Tamil Nadu sees 1,971 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

-
-
Tamil Nadu added 1,971 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Of them, 739 cases were from Chennai alone.
Across the state, 84,676 persons got tested in the last 24 hours, while 1,131 patients got discharged and nine new deaths were reported.
So far, the state reported 8,75,190 cases, including 8,51,222 discharges and 12,650 deaths due to Covid.
