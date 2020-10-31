Tamil Nadu to allow schools, colleges to reopen but with restrictions

Government Saturday extended Covid-19 till November 30 but with some relaxations.

The state government said schools (from 9-12th standard), colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions can reopen from November 16. Theatres, multiplexes will be allowed from November 10 with 5 per cent occupancy.

Suburban trains will be allowed based on the decision of the central govt.

Religious gatherings, cultural events, political meetings, etc can be organised from November 16. However, the state said only 100 people will be allowed to participate.

The state also allowed amusement parks, conference halls, auditoriums, zoos, museums etc to open from November 10 but SOPs need to be followed.

The state also decided to allow 100 individuals to take part in wedding functions and funeral processions.

Beaches, swimming pools and tourist spots will continue to remain shut.