Tamil Nadu warns action against hoarding as onion hits Rs 90 a kg in retail

-
ALSO READ
Onion set to bring tears to consumer as retail price nears Rs 100 a kg
Tamil Nadu rushes to rein in onion prices, says will crack down on hoarders
Onion prices rise by up to 76% on reduced supply from flood-hit states
Retail onion prices hit Rs 60 per kg in Mumbai on reduced supply
Garlic prices surge sharply as rain hits supply; onion bounces back
-
The state government said that special committees led by Civil Supplies commissioners have been constituted for checks in all districts.
Retailers holding over 10 tonnes and wholesalers stocking over 50 tonnes will be facing action.
The state government also sent a team to Nasik in Maharashtra to buy onions as part of its plan to control prices and regulate the quality of onions. The procured crop will be sold through co-operative societies.
According to reports, the price at the wholesale market in Koyambedu was about Rs 60 a kg and the retail price was Rs 80. In several places, it even hit Rs 90-100 a kg.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU