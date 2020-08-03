Tamil Nadu will not allow 3-language formula in the state, says Palaniswami

government today said that it will not allow a three-language formula in The three-language policy has been proposed in the New Education Policy 2020 released by the Centre.

The BJP's friendly ally AIADMK-led government said that it would only continue to implement a two-language policy in the state.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said for the last 80 years people have been following two-language policy and they want the same system to continue.

He recalled protests held in the state in 1963 and 1965, noting that in 1968 the state;s Congress government ended the three-language formula by removing Hindi and kept only two languages. The state decided to keep only Tamil and English in schools across the state.

" government would not allow a three-language formula ever in Tamil Nadu but would only continue to implement two-language policy in the state," said Palaniswami.