Due action against hospitals for overcharging Covid-19 patients: TN govt

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K
Palaniswami on Sunday warned private hospitals of due action if they overcharge COVID-19 patients.
He said all private hospitals should clearly display the government-fixed rates for the treatment of the virus.
The Chief Minister's warning, in a tweet, comes a day after the government temporarily revoked permission for treatment granted to a private hospital here for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days of treatment.
"Due action will be taken if complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said.
According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same.
