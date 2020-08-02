JUST IN
Due action against hospitals for overcharging Covid-19 patients: TN govt

"Due action will be taken if complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K

Palaniswami on Sunday warned private hospitals of due action if they overcharge COVID-19 patients.

He said all private hospitals should clearly display the government-fixed rates for the treatment of the virus.

The Chief Minister's warning, in a tweet, comes a day after the government temporarily revoked permission for treatment granted to a private hospital here for allegedly charging a coronavirus patient Rs 12 lakh for 19 days of treatment.

"Due action will be taken if complaints against private hospitals overcharging patients are received," Palaniswami said.

According to a government order, Grade-1 and 2 hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 in general ward per day while grade-3 and 4 hospitals can charge Rs 5,000 for the same.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 17:55 IST

