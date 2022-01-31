Tap water to 6 million rural households helped women: President Kovind

-
-
Nearly six crore rural households have been provided tap water connection despite constraints imposed by the pandemic under the 'Har Ghar Jal' as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.
"The efforts made under 'Har Ghar Jal' and the Jal Jeevan Mission have brought about a huge difference in the lives of the people. With nearly six crore rural households provided tap water connection, it has hugely benefited the women, sisters and daughters in our villages," President Kovind said in his speech on the first day of the Budget session.
Stating that his government is also working sincerely for rain water conservation, he said, special campaigns are being implemented for creation of rain water harvesting infrastructure and restoration of traditional water sources in the country.
Sixty-four lakh Ha land with irrigation facilities has also been developed in the country with the help of various projects under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and Atal Bhujal Yojana, he said.
The President also said that this government has also taken forward the plans for interlinking of rivers. "Recently, the Ken-Betwa link project to be completed at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore has also been approved. This project will be helpful in ending the water crisis in Bundelkhand," he pointed out.
In the field of rural development, the President said, his government considers provision of basic amenities as a means of "empowering the poor and enhancing their dignity."
More than 2 crore pucca houses were provided to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana over the last few years, he said, adding, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) 1.17 crore houses have been approved at a cost of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the last three years," he said.
He also said, under the Svamitva scheme, so far, more than 40 lakh property cards have been issued in 27,000 villages under this scheme. "These property cards are not only preventing disputes but are also assisting rural population in accessing banking support," he said.
