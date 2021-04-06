Tarun Bajaj appointed Revenue Secretary, Ajay Seth new DEA Secy

-
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the union government on Tuesday approved the appointment of Tarun Bajaj as new revenue secretary under the Ministry of Finance.
Bajaj was serving as secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) since April 30, 2020. Tarun Bajaj took additional charge of Secretary, Department of Revenue, after the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey.
Pandey, who is a 1984 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, retired on February 28. He was given the charge of Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry in November 2018.
Prior to taking over as Economic Affairs Secretary, Bajaj served as Additional Secretary in Prime Minister's Office.
Bajaj, a 1988 batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, worked as Joint Secretary and Director in Department of Financial Services.
As a Joint Secretary in Department of Financial Services for four years, he was looking after insurance division.
The appointment committee of the cabinet has also approved the appointment of Ajay Seth, a 1987 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer, as new secretary for DEA. Along with this, there were also other changes in top bureaucracy notified by the Ministry of Personnel.
Gyanesh Kumar, additional secretary in the Department of Home, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs upon superannuation of R S Shukla on April 30.
Ali Raza Rizvi, special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises.
Indevar Pandey, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, has been appointed secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.
Pandey is currently special secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Anjali Bhawra has been appointed secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
She is at present working as special secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Jatindra Nath Swain will be secretary in the Department of Fisheries. Swain, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is managing director at the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.
Anil Kumar Jha special secretary in the Department of Revenue has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
