Tata Motors rolls out 200,000th unit of SUV Nexon

Tata Motors, on Thursday, rolled out the 200,000th unit of its Nexon car from the automotive company’s Rajangaon facility in Pune.



The company has claimed that the last 50,000 units have been rolled out in less than six months, as demand has outpaced supply and production has been hampered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to Tata Motors, Nexon is among the top three highest selling compact SUVs in India. “It is also the first car to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an internationally renowned automotive safety accreditation body and is much acclaimed for its class-leading safety, design and driving pleasure,” said in a press note.



In March this year, Nexon sales set a record of 8,683 units in a month.



The SUV car is available in 20 variants, offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points. The range includes 12 variants in petrol and eight variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options.



Earlier this week, had announced it would discontinue select variants of compact SUV Nexon.



"To simplify the choices for its customers, has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others," the automaker had said in a statement.