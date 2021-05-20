Tauktae: Damage, loss of lives limited due to timely action, says panel

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
Cyclone Tauktae in pictures: Search and rescue operations underway
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Tuticorin Airport to remain closed till Friday 12 pm
Cyclone Burevi LIVE: Storm weakens; Kerala airport resumes operations
Cyclone Nivar LIVE: Sec 144 revoked in Puducherry; three dead in Tamil Nadu
-
The National Crisis Management Committee, chaired by cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Thursday to review the relief and restoration efforts made by state governments and union territories affected by Cyclone Tauktae.
Cyclone Tauktae originated in the Arabian Sea this month and has affected India’s western coastal states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, among others this week. It is the first Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 200 kmph, to reach close to the Mumbai coast in the last 130 years.
On Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Tauktae had weakened and will further lose strength overnight. In Gujarat, the cyclonic storm ripped out power pylons, damaged about 16,500 homes and blocked more than 600 roads, straining authorities that are looking to contain a surge in Covid infections.
Off the coast of Mumbai, Cyclone Tauktae sunk an oilfield accommodation barge of the Oil Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) with 261 people on board.
While 188 people have been rescued, 37 aboard the vessel have lost their lives. The remaining are still missing and search and rescue operations are underway. The cyclone is estimated to have killed another 62 people.
On Thursday, officials from the affected states and UTs apprised the NCMC of the damage to infrastructure, crops and loss of life in the affected areas and the measures taken by them to restore telecom, power, roads, water supply and other utilities. It was noted that due to the timely and accurate forecast of the IMD and coordinated efforts of all agencies concerned, the damage had been limited.
The committee noted that the functioning of hospitals and Covid-19 care centres in the affected areas had been unaffected.
The NCMC also took stock of efforts by the Indian and Coast Guard along with other agencies to rescue persons on three barges and one offshore drilling vessel of the ONGC.
On Wednesday, the IMD said in a statement that a ‘low-pressure area’ — a precursor to a cyclonic storm — is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by 22 May and could reach the Odisha and West Bengal coast on 26 May 2021.
The cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, if it fully forms, will be called Yaas, a name proposed by Oman.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU