Tax holiday for establishing pharma, textile and craft paper units in MP

-
ALSO READ
Swaraj Engines surges 15% as M&M plans to buy additional 17.41% stake
Madhya Pradesh set to organise global investors summit in Indore
Upgrading MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's image from sober to steely
MP govt focuses on investment, developing industrial infra to generate jobs
MP local body polls: Contemplation call for BJP as Cong gains vital thrust
-
The Madhya Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate investment assistance to various sectors.
In a recent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion, led by Chairman and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government decided to give concessions in electricity rates and other facilities for four upcoming projects. These include those of Amrit Papers, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Swaraj Suiting, and Maral Overseas. These units will invest more than Rs670 crore, giving jobs to 4,000 people.
Other than electricity subsidies and land banks, the state government has announced special packages for textile and large-scale garment units.
Amrit Papers will start a craft paper unit in Dhar district with a fixed capital investment of Rs140 crore. About 341 persons will get employment in this.
A drug manufacturing unit is being set up by Alembic Pharmaceuticals with an investment of Rs217 crore, which is proposed to provide employment to 600 people. Apart from this, a yarn-manufacturing unit is being set up by Swaraj Suiting in Neemuch district at a cost of Rs125 crore, which will provide employment to 282 people.
Maral Overseas’ investment of Rs290 crore will create 3,000 jobs.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU