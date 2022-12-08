Tax holiday for establishing pharma, textile and craft paper units in MP

The government is leaving no stone unturned to facilitate investment assistance to various sectors.

In a recent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion, led by Chairman and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government decided to give concessions in electricity rates and other facilities for four upcoming projects. These include those of Amrit Papers, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Swaraj Suiting, and Maral Overseas. These units will invest more than Rs670 crore, giving jobs to 4,000 people.

Other than electricity subsidies and land banks, the state government has announced special packages for textile and large-scale garment units.

Amrit Papers will start a craft paper unit in Dhar district with a fixed capital investment of Rs140 crore. About 341 persons will get employment in this.

A drug manufacturing unit is being set up by with an investment of Rs217 crore, which is proposed to provide employment to 600 people. Apart from this, a yarn-manufacturing unit is being set up by Swaraj Suiting in Neemuch district at a cost of Rs125 crore, which will provide employment to 282 people.

Maral Overseas’ investment of Rs290 crore will create 3,000 jobs.