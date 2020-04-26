Guv Dhankar will be in driver's seat if TMC performs below par in polls

In the political climate where exchanges between chief ministers of opposition-ruled states and governors are marking a new normal, the bitterness between the elected head of the government and the representative of the Union government in West Bengal has touched new lows.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently told Governor Jagdeep Dhankar that he had no power to interfere with internal administration and accused him of addressing her in an “unparliamentary tone”. He responded on Twitter and through letters reminding observers at large about “the chief ...