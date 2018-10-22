Tejas gets Rs 1.1-bn order for Indian Navy's Communication Network

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Bengaluru-headquartered optical networking equipment maker Tejas Networks on Monday said it had received a Rs 1.1-billion order for the Indian Navy’s countrywide next-generation digital communications network from global data network solutions company Sterlite Technologies.

As part of the order, Tejas Networks would supply its terabit capacity DWDM systems and high-performance Layer-3 Multi Gigabit Ethernet switches for this pan-Indian network.

“The Indian Navy’s communication network is being built as a robust, highly secure, scalable and reliable digital highway for naval operations that will link multiple Indian naval offices and India-administered islands. As the master systems integrator, Sterlite Technologies has been awarded a long-term contract for design, execution, operations and maintenance of Indian Navy’s Digital Network,” Tejas said in statement on Monday.

First Published: Mon, October 22 2018. 10:01 IST

