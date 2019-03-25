Tejas set for three-way dogfight in Malaysia with Pak, Korean jets

Two Tejas light fighters from the Indian Air Force (IAF) are in Malaysia to display their aerobatic performance at the Langkawi International Maritime Aerospace Expo (LIMA-2019), which begins Tuesday. The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will be watching carefully to evaluate if the Tejas meets expectations for its light combat aircraft (LCA) project.

Aerospace experts believe Malaysia will choose between three light fighters: Tejas, the South Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle, and the Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 Thunder, which already equips the Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Since the RMAF is ...