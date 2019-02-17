Telangana CM finds 'auspicious time' to expand cabinet after two-month wait

After a two-month wait, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has finally found the right muhurat to constitute his cabinet. The state government will have a full-fledged council of ministers in place on Tuesday, on the auspicious day of magha shuddha pournami.

The swearing-in event will start at 11.30 am, the Chief Minister’s Office informed the media on Friday. According to some news reports, KCR is expected to induct at least 10 members into his cabinet. Without ministers, activities in various departments remained muted with little or no file movement in ...