Telangana gets its second Covid-19 case in patient who returned from Italy

Telangana has reported a second infected case with a person recently returned from Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

Making an announcement in the state legislative assembly about the new case along with the steps being taken to prevent the contagion, Chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said the government would bring in new measures after discussing the issue at a special cabinet meeting later today. The patient is being treated at an isolated ward in Gandhi Hospital.

The first patient who was tested positive for earlier this month was said to have been discharged after recovering from the corona infection.

The latest case comes close on the heals of a patient who died on way back to home town Kalaburgi in Karnataka, found to have visited multiple private hospitals in Hyderabad without knowing the actual cause of his ill health. Last week employees of several IT companies evacuated a building in Hitec City after an employee working among them was tested positive by a local lab.

The state government has taken notice of the developing situation and decided to step up measures to contain its spread.

Several financial and technology companies, including Amazon have already allowed their staff to work from home to avoid the possibility of contracting and spreading the virus. A large private bank has made arrangements to locate their staff in multiple groups in different places in order to ensure that even if some employees contract the virus others remain safe and the work will continue.