Telangana HC directs courts to hear cases on MPs/ MLAs on day to day basis

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Cabinet gives nod to GST and FRBM Bills among others
Telangana Assembly passes bills for landmark land reforms
Telangana HC issues notice to govt over policy decision on online classes
Telangana coronavirus update: 2,278 Covid-19 cases detected; toll at 950
Telangana records 2,574 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 140,000
-
: The Telangana High Court on
Saturday directed subordinate courts to conduct day to day hearing of all cases pending against MLA and MPs as per the Supreme Court directive.
In a notification, it directed the Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Hyderabad, Special Judge for trial of cases against MPs/MLAs, Court of the Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for Speedy Trial of Cases of Embezzlement of Scholarship Amounts in Social Welfare Department, Principal CBI judge at Hyderabad and Principal ACB judge here to take up the cases on a day to day basis,as directed by the apex court.
The matter relates to a petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in the Supreme Court in 2016.
The High Court decided to extend the physical hearing of cases in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak (except in district headquarters of Sangareddy), Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Warangal Judicial Districts till November 6 following the Standard operating Procedures (SoP).
The court, in a separate notification, said it extends the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of cases till November 6.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU