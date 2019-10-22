Television viewing survives the onslaught of OTT, digital content services

Television viewing in India will continue to grow in the next five years, unlike in many countries where the slide, caused by the onslaught of over-the-top (OTT) and digital content services, has been precipitous.

While OTT will have a huge increase in viewership and more consumers will be willing to pay, advertising will still constitute the bulk of the revenues of OTT. But content will become king because of the multifold increase in demand from TV and OTT channels, say the country’s top broadcasting companies who shared their projections for the next few years without going on ...