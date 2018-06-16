Tennis fandom in the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal era: All you need to know

When Steven Pinker waxes eloquent about living in humanity’s Golden Age, Walter Benjamin’s “every document of civilisation is also a document of barbarity” comes back as haunting riposte.

But no Benjamin can qualify the assertion that the last 15 years have been the chosen moment in human history to be a tennis fan. We, the todayers, are truly blessed to bear witness to the divine talents of, and scarcely human displays put on by, Roger Federer and his bromance buddy, rival, nemesis and plausible co-claimant to GOAT (“greatest of all time”) status, ...