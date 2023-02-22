Tennis player Borg declines 'honour' as CM Bommai arrives late by 2 hrs

-
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg walked out from a ceremony to honour him in Bengaluru city after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned up almost two hours late, the BBC reported.
Borg was to be honoured on February 21 by Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka state in Bangaluru.
CM Bommai arrived at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium at two hours later and thus watched Leo's match with Taiwanese tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou for about 20 minutes before leaving.
Since CM Bommai arrived at 11:15 am instead of the scheduled time of 9:30 am, the tennis player stepped away without receiving honour as he had to watch a tennis match.
Borg's son Leo was playing in the match. The 19-year-old Leo was playing with Taiwanese tennis player Hsu Yu-hsiou in the Bengaluru Tennis Open at the KSLTA. He lost the match 6-2, 6-3.
The Karnataka CM came late due to "some of his other commitments," the Deccan Herald reported.
The ceremony to honour Borg was cancelled later, the report said. The former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj was also set to be felicitated along with Borg. The programme was cancelled as Amritraj felt it would be "inappropriate" for him to be honoured alone.
Both of them will be felicitated at the chief minister's office later.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 18:41 IST
