Tenth round of talks makes no progress, farmers and govt to meet on Jan 22

A tenth round of talks between farmer unions and three union ministers on Wednesday ended with a solution to the stalemate over new agricultural laws protesters say threaten their livelihoods. The two sides will meet again on January 22.



Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, held talks with representatives of 40 farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.



"The stalemate is continuing over the three laws and I don't think any solution will emerge from today's meeting. Both sides are adamant on their position," said Yudhvir Singh, a leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), told PTI during a break in the talks.



Previous rounds of talks have so far failed to mollify tens of thousands of farmers who have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for more than two months.





The government has been urging the farmers, who are mostly from Punjab and Haryana, to end their protest over the laws introduced in September, but the farmers say they will not relent on their demands, as the bills are designed to benefit private buyers at the expense of growers.



The last week ordered an indefinite stay on the implementation of new agricultural laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections. The court on Wednesday blasted critics for "casting aspersions" about the panel, saying there was no question of the members being biased as they had no power to decide about the laws.



"We gave (the committee the) power to hear everyone and submit report to us. Where is the question of bias? (There is) no need to brand people and malign them, and on top of it cast aspersion on (the) court," said Chief Justice SA Bobde.



The court said it will not pass orders on the planned tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi and is the police that must decide. Farmers unions have said they peacefully march to Delhi if their talks with the government over the three laws fail.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI and Reuters.)