Thai cave rescue mission: Here are leadership lessons from the crisis

The recent operation to rescue 12 teenage boys and their football coach from inside Tham Luang Cave in Thailand was, in many ways, an unprecedented challenge that required meticulous planning, innovative solutions and quick action.

The effort of 10,000 individuals under the leadership of Narongsak Osatanakorn, a former provincial governor, ensured a sweet end for a mission the world was closely watching. Shubhomoy Sikdar spoke to experts from different spheres to glean leadership lessons from the episode “Balance risks with rewards” Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former chairman, ...