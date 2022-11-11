JUST IN
Business Standard

Thane records 34 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally at 261

At least 34 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the tally of infections to 747,080, a health official said on Friday

Topics
Thane | Coronavirus | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

coronavirus
Photo: Reuters

At least 34 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the tally of infections to 7,47,080, a health official said on Friday.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,966, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,588, he said.

After the latest infections recorded on Thursday, the district currently has 261 patients undergoing treatment, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:37 IST

`
