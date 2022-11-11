Thane records 34 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally at 261

-
-
At least 34 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising the tally of infections to 7,47,080, a health official said on Friday.
The toll remained unchanged at 11,966, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,35,588, he said.
After the latest infections recorded on Thursday, the district currently has 261 patients undergoing treatment, the official said.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:37 IST
