JUST IN
India reports 1,016 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 13,187
Uttar Pradesh to host Khelo India National University games in 2023-24
Former Congress leader from Himachal joins BJP ahead of assembly election
Old pension scheme emerges as key issue in Himachal Pradesh polls
BSNL gets Centre's nod to sign Rs 26,821 crore 4G deal with TCS: Report
Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi L-G, seeks transfer to any other jail
Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maha, Rahul to address rally in Nanded
Top headlines: Celebs under scanner for GST evasion, Meta lays off 11,000
LIVE: ED arrests 2 in Delhi excise scam including Aurobindo Pharma director
'One nation, one election' is for legislature to decide: CEC Rajiv Kumar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Uttar Pradesh to host Khelo India National University games in 2023-24
Business Standard

India reports 1,016 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 13,187

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

Topics
India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test

India logged 1,016 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,63,968, while the active cases dipped to 13,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,514 with three new fatalities -- two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan --being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 372 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,20,267, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.76 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU