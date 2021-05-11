Thane sees 1,495 new Covid-19 cases, 55 deaths

With the addition of 1,495 fresh



positive cases, the infection count in district of mounted to 4,90,274, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

With 55 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the district rose to 8,108, he said, adding the case mortality rate now stands at 1.65 per cent.

Details of recoveries and the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment are not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the overall COVID-19 case count has gone up to 98,146 while the death toll stood at 1,754 as of May 10, the official said.

