The pilot who called out swift but faulty action by airlines and a minister

Who: It’s hard to keep tabs on all the developments in India but you have to have taken up residence in a cave in, say, Australia if you haven’t followed this story.

And it’s an unedifying one: of the extraordinary pace at which four airlines — Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir — banded to ban comedian Kunal Kamra after a video of him heckling infamous television anchor Arnab Goswami began trending on social media. This unleashed a tidal wave of memes with parody accounts of auto and bus driver federations lining up to announce they were banning Kamra ...