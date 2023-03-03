JUST IN
Business Standard

The rich medicinal values of turmeric: Chhattisgarh is creating treasure

Sensing the favourable condition for spice cultivation in the state, the Chhattisgarh government is promoting farmers to pursue the crop as part of a diversification strategy

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Turmeric | farmers

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Turmeric

Lokeshwari Bai knew the rich medicinal values of turmeric. What she didn’t know was its treasure’s worth.

President of a women’s self-help group in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar, Lokeshwari cultivated turmeric in an acre of land, investing Rs 50,000. When the yield arrived, the members were taken aback by the rate of return. “There is a possibility of getting an average production of 50-60 quintals,” she said.

Of cultivated crops, the members uprooted 5 quintals and made powder out of it that they packed and sold in grocery stores. Lokeshwari said the group earned up to Rs 65,000 by selling turmeric powder.

Sensing the favourable condition for spice cultivation in the state, the Chhattisgarh government is promoting farmers to pursue the crop as part of a diversification strategy. The state provides financial aid for spice cultivation under the National Horticu­lture Mission, National Agricultural Scheme, and other programmes.

The efforts have yielded results with more people like Lokeshwari coming forward, state’s agriculture department officials said. There has been a steady increase in the production of spices in the state, they added.

Spices are grown on 66,081 hectares of land in the state, with about 450,849 metric tonnes produced. Turmeric has the most cultivation and production area in Chhattisgarh of any spice, followed by ginger, coriander, garlic, chili, and tamarind.

Agricultural scientist at the Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, S H Tuteja, said climatic conditions in Chhattisgarh had been favourable for spices and the state government’s encouragement was yielding results.

Tuteja said research over the past couple of years had helped introduce two new varieties of coriander — CG coriander and CG Chandrahu.

While turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garlic, chili, and ginger are cultivated across Chhattisgarh, celery is grown in Balrampur, Bilaspur, Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi and Mungeli, and black pepper in Kondagaon.

Tuteja said research over the past couple of years had helped introduce two new varieties of coriander — CG coriander and CG Chandrahu. To encourage the cultivation of spices, Barrister Thakur Chedilal Agricultural College and Research Centre in Bilaspur’s Sarkanda will hold a two-day workshop on March 14.

The officials said subject experts from different states would explore the possibilities of the production of spices in Chhattisgarh.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 22:24 IST

