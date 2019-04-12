The strangely magnificent technology used to capture the black hole on film

To understand the importance of the black hole images released by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) group, we have to go back all the way to 1915. That was when Albert Einstein published the General Theory of Relativity (GTR). The GTR studied the effects of mass on space-time. Think of a hammock — that is space-time.

If you lie in the hammock, it folds up round you, and it is hard to get out of the depression caused by your own body. That is the effect mass has on space-time. Masses create “gravity wells” that are hard to climb out of. The GTR implied some things ...