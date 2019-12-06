The stuntwomen of Bollywood who risk their lives to add spice to films

Reshma Pathan smelled a rat. The pioneering stuntwoman had been dropped from the Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha starrer Ganga ki Saugandh but the junior artists’ association, of which she was a member, was insisting that she travel to its location anyway, as an extra.

The pay for that part was half of what she earned as a body double, the meals came in a box instead of a buffet spread, and the journey was in a second-class train rather than by air. Reluctantly, only because the association threatened to cancel her membership, she had accepted. On the first day of the shoot in Jaipur in 1974, ...