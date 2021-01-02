The sun has just risen: PM Narendra Modi writes poem for 2021

The Indian government on Friday welcomed a “mesmerising and motivating” poem written by Prime Minister Modi on the @MyGovIndia Twitter account.

The poem is titled Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai (The Sun Has Just Risen), and the poem features the prime minister, soldiers, medical staff, and farmers.

It has glimpses of India’s space programme, Air Force jets, Navy’s warships, and front line workers.

Apart from the poem, the prime minister also penned new year’s wishes on his Twitter account.

“Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,” he wrote on on the website.