Their cafe shut amid Covid-induced lockdown, Sheroes' survivors reskill

Anshu Rajput was 15 when a man disfigured her face with a splash of acid, leaving her blind in the left eye and with little vision in the right. The 55-year-old man, who attacked her after she rejected his proposal, used to stalk her on way to school at her village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

But the Class X student didn’t tell her family fearing they might discontinue her studies. The fateful incident forced her to drop out, and the hurtful comments of villagers brought suicidal thoughts to her mind. Six years on, she now reaches out to acid attack survivors with financial, ...