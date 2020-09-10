JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Commercial break: Television ad volumes rise 12% in July-August, shows data

The beloved jeans are facing a mini-crisis, courtesy WFH
Business Standard

Their cafe shut amid Covid-induced lockdown, Sheroes' survivors reskill

Chhanv Foundation, which is behind the initiative, reckons that the food business isn't viable till 2022

Topics
Acid attack | Restaurant

Anchita Ghosh  |  New Delhi 

Anshu Rajput was 15 when a man disfigured her face with a splash of acid, leaving her blind in the left eye and with little vision in the right. The 55-year-old man, who attacked her after she rejected his proposal, used to stalk her on way to school at her village in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

But the Class X student didn’t tell her family fearing they might discontinue her studies. The fateful incident forced her to drop out, and the hurtful comments of villagers brought suicidal thoughts to her mind. Six years on, she now reaches out to acid attack survivors with financial, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 06:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU