There is a covert effort to create disaffection

We all know that, in the past few years, there has been a transformation in the direction of the thought process of Bharat. There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who do not want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests: such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant. Unfortunately, the prevailing state of social unity, equality and harmony in Bharat is not up to the desired level. Diversities of caste, creed, language and region are being used to separate one from another; turning them to differences; widening the fault-lines already existing in the society; imposing fabricated identities on manufactured separations, thereby creating diverse and conflicting streams in the mainstream — such efforts are underway. It is essential to be alert in identifying these plots and counter them. Even well-meaning policies, decision or statements coming from persons in the government or administration are used by misinterpretation or distortion, to benefit their nefarious designs by these forces. Alertness is a constant necessity. While all these activities are underway, there is an overt or covert effort to create disaffection towards the civil discipline and law of the land. This has to be countered at all levels.

Nowadays, there have been reports that members of a community in our society have been attacked by another community, making them victims of social violence. Such incidents have not been one-sided. There are reports of incidents happening from both sides and allegations and counter-allegations. However, it must be accepted that these tendencies of violence have somehow or the other crossed the limits of the law and order and wreaked havoc by eroding the mutual relations in the society. Neither this tendency is the tradition of our country nor does it fit in the spirit of the Constitution. The Sangh has never supported the people who were involved in such incidents and it stands against each and every such incident. Swayamsevaks are working in this direction so that such incidents do not take place. But by branding such incidents by the words like “lynching”, denoting the traditions that were alien to Bharat and belong elsewhere, efforts are underway to defame our country and the entire Hindu society and create fear among the so-called minority communities. We have to understand that such a conspiracy is also being hatched. Everyone should keep away from talking in provocative language or indulging in provocative acts. The so-called leaders—who in the name of advocating the interests of a specific community create clash in between the two communities of our society and have made an industry out of their pursuits for self-aggrandisement—should not be patronised. Adequate laws exist in the country to curb such incidents. They must be honestly and strictly implemented.

Different sections of the society should strive to increase goodwill, dialogues and cooperation among themselves. In today’s context, it is absolutely important to work for the goodwill, harmony and cooperation among all sections of society. The Swayamsevaks have been taking efforts to enhance this type of dialogues and cooperation. Even then, decisions on some matters are required to be taken by the courts. Whatever be the decision, it is the duty of responsible citizens that they should not hurt the mutual goodwill through words or deeds. It is not the responsibility of any one community; it is the responsibility of all.

Slowing down of the world economy has left its impacts everywhere. Many countries including Bharat have to suffer the resultant of the ongoing global trade war between the US and China. The government has taken many initiatives to tide over the situation in the last one-and-a-half months. This gives a definite indication of the government's sensitivity towards people's interests and its prompt attitude. We will definitely come out of this cycle of so called recession. The personalities leading our economy are competent enough.

To strengthen the economy, the government is compelled to take steps such as allowing Foreign Direct Investment and disinvestment of industries. However, while implementing many government schemes and welfare policies at the lower level, more alacrity and efficiency and avoiding unnecessary stringency can set many matters right.

Forgetting the Swadeshi consciousness, while seeking answers to the pressures of the situation, will also lead to loss. Acharya Vinoba Bhave described it as self-reliance (Swaavalamban) and non-violence (Ahimsa). As per any yardstick, those who have got the capacity to be self-reliant and provide employment for all in the country, keeping themselves secured, can only build and expand the international trade relations and offer a secure and healthy future for the entire humanity.

However, to minimise the impact of other immediate crises and the ups and downs of the world economy on our financial system, we need to go to the basics and ponder. We have to formulate our own economic vision keeping in mind our requirements, profile and condition of our people and our resources and potential to realise our aspirations. We have to take steps to formulate our own economic vision, policy and system that instil in us capacity to create more and more employment with least consumption of energy that is beneficial for the environment, make us self-reliant in every respect, and create and expand trade relations with the world on the basis of our strength and terms.

We are lagging behind in thinking about this ‘Swa’ even decades after attaining Independence, the root cause behind this is the education system, which was contrived during the period of slavery to keep us slaves, and the same is being continued even after attaining freedom. So we have to give a shape to our educational framework also in tune with Bharatiya vision. We need a relevant, logical, truthful, dutiful education system, based on an approach on the basis of love towards the whole universe and compassionate outlook towards all living beings, which gives comprehensive knowledge and pride about our language (Swa Bhasha), our attire (Swa Bhoosha), and our culture (Swa Sanskriti).



Edited excerpts from the annual Vijayadashami address by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur, October 8