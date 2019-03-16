There's no sign of challenge to Xi: China scholar Manoranjan Mohanty

Manoranjan Mohanty is a China scholar and political scientist. He is the author of China’s Transformation: the Success Story and the Success Trap that is a study of China’s 40 years of reforms. In this interview with Aditi Phadnis, he reviews the outcome of the recent meeting of the National People’s Congress, China.

Edited excerpts: China’s economic growth recently dipped to its lowest rate in almost three decades. President Xi has warned provincial and ministerial officials that the economy is facing deep and complex changes. What role will economic ...