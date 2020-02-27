There's proof that chess improves students' academics: Vishwanathan Anand

India has as many as 65 Grandmasters today, but this wasn't the case 33 years ago , when Vishwanathan Anand became country's first in December 1987 and won the World Chess Championship in 2000. For a game that originated in India hundreds of years ago, Vishy, as he is fondly called, is in a sense carrying forward legacy.

He says when he won the world title there was some feeling of chess coming back home "because we invented the game and then lost track of it”. Last year Anand turned 50 and December 2019 saw the launch of his biography. Namrata Kohli caught up with him ...