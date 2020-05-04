Things to get better as rock-bottom hit in Covid cases: Punjab official

Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu on Sunday said that things will get better from now on as the peak has been reached as far as the situation goes.

"I think we have hit the rock-bottom -- things will only get better from here. Eternal vigilance is required-- no room for complacency," said KBS Sidhu in a tweet while sharing the details of the positive patients in the state.

As per the Punjab Health Department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,102, including 964 active cases.





Till now, 117 patients have been cured, while 21 deaths have been reported from the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases across the country is now at 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported from the country.